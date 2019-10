Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live in South Burlington talking all about Freedom Day U.S.A, a nation-wide initiative that aims to give back to those that have served our country.

Today, Associates in Periodontics is offering free dental cleaning and x-rays to 30 veterans in our area on a first come, first serve basis.

The hope is that more local businesses will join and pay it forward, “Giving you a day of free for a lifetime of freedom”.