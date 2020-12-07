Local churches adapt during holiday season amid pandemic

St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Burlington has continued to hold mass in person during the pandemic. Father Dallas St. Peter said they are taking precautions to make sure people are kept safe.

“So there’s certain places where you can’t sit and certain places where you can sit that keep people properly distanced within what the state requirements are given the situation,” Father Dallas St. Peter said.

The church will also hold mass on Christmas Eve, but with new restrictions.

“For our Christmas mass we are having sign-up beforehand so we know who’s coming and we keep the numbers within the limit that we can safely have in the church,” Father Dallas St. Peter said.

It’s required that you wear a mask and there will be sanitizing stations.

“After each sitting, after each mass, we have a sanitation process that goes through and sanitizes the entire church, the pews, the kneelers, anywhere that people were,” Father Dallas St. Peter said.

Although this isn’t the case for the First Baptist Church in Burlington. First Baptist Church has held worship services every Sunday on Facebook since March. On Christmas Eve they will post a pre-recorded service.

“We have people coming from different towns and we thought mixing those different groups would be not the best idea,” Pastor Karen Mendes said.

Pastor Karen said singing is an important piece of their community and worship service, and they felt it wouldn’t be safe to partake in this activity in person.

“So when we meet electronically we can all sing at the top of our lungs, but if we were meeting in person we would have to really limit the music that we do,” Pastor Karen said.

Pastor Karen believes people can find comfort and joy in these worships, especially during these times.

“I think all of us this winter are seeing the times as pretty dark and pretty hard, but the story of Christmas tells us the hard times are not the final times and hope springs again,” Pastor Karen said.