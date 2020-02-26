Local communities making strides to prepare for coronavirus amid warning from CDC

Locally, communities and organizations have began taking steps to plan out how they would handle potential coronavirus threats.

With coronavirus spreading across the globe, the CDC recently issued a warning alerting the general public that they need to take the disease seriously.

The UVM Medical Center has been preparing already for the past few weeks. “The word out there is that its not a matter of if it comes to Vermont, it’s when,” says Dawn LeBaron, VP of Hospital Services for UVM Medical Center. “When we first heard of this novel virus, our infectious diseases folks said wait you know, this is something to be paying attention to.”

And while in Vermont there had been a few possible cases of the coronavirus, none were confirmed in the state. However, despite the clean slate, that is not stopping folks from getting prepared.

Dr. Tom Palmer, Superintendent of Peru Central School District in New York, says his crews are taking measures to ensure the safety of students in the district. “We are taking everything very seriously, but we don’t want to scare our community. But we also want to make sure that were doing what we need to do to make sure that our students are in a safe environment that enables them to learn”

Erin Streiff, Director of health care services for the Clinton County Health Department, says that while there is no current threat, we should be treating this seriously, taking whatever measures necessary to keep this from spreading. “Having people stay home when they’re sick, asking people to cover their coughs and sneezes, avoid other people who are sick. And then clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces, like doorknobs.”

The corona-virus has spread to every continent, except for Antarctica.