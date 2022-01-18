Elmore, VT — Two weeks ago, the United States Postal Service notified the Elmore Store that they would lose access to mail services, effective February 4.

Elmore trustee Trevor Braun says the store recently changed ownership and had to renew it’s postal unit contract and that’s when they found out the news.

“Getting our mail here every day is an integral part of our existence here and what really makes this town shine is this post office and this store,” said Elmore resident John Gailmore.

Losing the post office would be devastating for families and businesses who rely on the general store and spent the last two years raising nearly $400,000 to save it.

Gailmore has lived in Elmore for more than 40 years. “It brings people to the store, the post office is a magnet.” He added that removing mail services would cause people to travel out of town for their mail, affect business, and make it harder to connect with the small, rural community.

Diane Nichols, a teacher at Elmore School of Vermont shared her support for the store and post office. “We wanted to be here just to support our store here across the street from our school and the post office is really vital for this small community.”

Support for the Elmore store has even expanded to members of Vermont’s congressional delegation, who urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to suspend the closure.

“It doesn’t help us if we lose our communities as we go through Covid,” said Congressman Peter Welch. “The whole point of getting through it is to protect ourselves, protect each other and those community institutions.”

Trustee Braun says that as of last Friday, the postal service is open to negotiating a contract. “Really? We’re going to have the US postal service stop delivering here at the Elmore country store? That’s not right and that’s not going to happen.”