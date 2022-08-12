Advances are being made in construction projects for the Shelburne Street roundabout and the diverging diamond interchange in Colchester and Winooski. The Shelburne Street roundabout project has been underway in Burlington’s South End for a couple years, and a new roundabout is being built at the intersection of Locust Street, South Willard Street, and Ledge Rd.

“We’ve had a lot of safety issues at that location for several decades, so the solution was to construct a roundabout,” said Michael Lacroix, Project Manager for VTrans. Lacroix says construction is in the final stages and will be fully completed by next spring, but the roundabout will open this fall.

“The traffic patterns are going to change quite a few times over the next couple of weeks. The construction area’s going to be heavily disturbed, so we’re asking folks to seek alternate routes.”

The area of Exit 16 in Colchester is known for congestion and safety issues, but the diverging diamond interchange project is expected to be underway soon.

“Along with some capacity issues, some traffic congestion, and we’ve developed a plan to install what’s called a diverging diamond interchange. That project will alleviate a lot of the congestion issues, along with increasing the safety.”

The mile long corridor along Route 7 from Colchester into Winooski will also see some construction.

“During the construction of the DDI project, there’s going to be a lot of lane closures, there will be no road closures. The work is going to be conducted primarily at night.”

Lacroix says that VTrans has awarded the construction contract to SD Ireland, but they are still watching for the company to officially sign on. He also noted that if drivers take side streets in Burlington to avoid the construction on the roundabout to obey the city speed limit of 25 mph as there have been several reports of speeding in those areas.