In 2011, a South Burlington man was diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma brain cancer, an aggressive form of brain cancer that was likely to kill him. At one point in time, he was told he only had one month to live, but fast forward to 2022, and Eric Gilcris is still fighting. In 2014, Gilcris and his wife founded an organization called Cancer Canknot, which raises money to fund cancer research and support cancer, patients.

On Saturday, the couple presents its sixth Cancer Canknot Golf Classic fundraiser at the Williston Country Club with over 100 people participating.

“It’s a different kind of unknown now,” Gilcris explained. “They can’t tell us what’s next because there haven’t been a lot of patients who’ve gotten this far. We are really trying to make a bad situation into something good, and pass our good fortune on to the others that may need that good story. That it is not always what you think when you are diagnosed that there is some hope for the one in a million story, and I think that is what we have.”

To date, Cancer Canknot has raised $70,000, which has been donated to the Dana Farber Cancer Research Center in Boston.