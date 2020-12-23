Local entertainment venues expected to get much-needed relief, but there’s still challenges ahead

The delay caused by President Trump’s refusal to sign a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill could have far-reaching effects on the live entertainment industry, which is counting on the federal government to step in after months of uncertainty.

The bill, which was approved by Congress earlier this week, includes the Save Our Stages Act. The $15 billion add-on would help entertainment venues pay utility bills and their employees amid the shutdown.

Local musician Rich Price is a board member at the Flynn Center in Burlington. His first-hand account of how the nine month shutdown has affected live venues and their employees suggests the industry is in the midst of a crisis that’s been escalating for some time.



“I think there’s been a real fear throughout this pandemic that this has been an extinction-level event for artists and venues,” Price said. “When this is all over, there’s going to be a lot of artists that didn’t make it and a lot of venues that didn’t make it.”

Steve MacQueen, Flynn Center artistic director, shares Price’s outlook.

“I try not to be too cynical, but I think anything else is a little starry-eyed,” MacQueen said. “We’re talking about at least over a year of not being able to put on shows indoors, I mean, some venues will absolutely not come back. A bunch have already shut down and gone away.”

Prior to President Trump’s request that the latest COVID-19 bill go back to the drawing board, relief appeared to be imminent due to strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

The Save our Stages Act, for example, had 230 co-sponsors in the house and primary sponsors from both parties.

Rep. Peter Welch was one of those four sponsors and explained how the $15 billion would be used.

“What this would do is give them help with the fixed costs that don’t stop even though people can’t come to performances,” Welch said. “Utilities, rent, other expenses. It’s going to be modest help because there’s a lot of performance venues around the country, but they’re really really important.”

Peter Edelmann owns the Essex Experience, which includes a performance center and art gallery.

He feels the Save Our Stages Act will stave off significant hardships for the time being.

“It will stretch out the ability to keep operating at least until May this year, probably June, at that point I think – well I hope – we’ll be able to gather in larger groups,” Edelmann said.

People at other venues weren’t as optimistic about their reopening timeline.

Higher Ground in South Burlington is more focused on resuming outdoor entertainment in the spring.

“We don’t expect to come back online at full capacity until fall of next year, so we’ve got a long road in front of us and this relief bill came at a critical time,” said Founder Alex Crothers.