Local experts react to Presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s choice for his VP

Not even 24 hours after the announcement, Kamala Harris has been both praised and criticized. Vermont Democratic Party Spokesperson Christoper Di Mezzo, says for the Biden Campaign… the choice of Kamala Harris was a no-brainer.

“There’s no doubt that Kamala Harris is the right choice for this moment. She is ready to take over at any moment, the Presidency, she will be ready on day one”, says Di Mezzo. “She has just immense experience, she’s one of the most experienced people to be selected to run on a ticket with a presidential candidate.”

Trish Siplon, Political Science Professor at Saint Michael’s College, says if Democrats want to defeat President Trump in November, they’ll have to come together. “There’s enough of a feeling that the entire Democratic party’s willing to put any divisions to rest, to have this big ultimate goal of putting Biden in the white house.”

And while both Harris and Biden align more moderately on the political spectrum… Di Mezzo says Harris is the future of the Democratic party. “She is a first-term Senator, she is coming up through the democratic ranks and she is ready to take over the party and I think she’s representative of the next generation of democratic leaders”

Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted ‘Congratulations to Kamala Harris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Lets get to work and win.’