South Burlington Fire Department offers safety tips for wildfires

As we move into the warmer weather coupled with little precipitation, the threat for wildfires goes up. It is important to have a plan.

Lieutenant paramedic at the South Burlington Fire Department, Bradley Dattilio said this could be one of the worst seasons the state of Vermont has seen in years.

“I would anticipate that this season is currently setting up to be perhaps one of the deadliest and biggest wildland fire seasons that we have seen in several years in the state of Vermont,” Dattilio said.

Dattilio said the snow melt and dry weather play a role in how these types of fires spread.

“We look at fire statistics across the United States, in 2013 there were roughly 4.9 million acres that burned,” Dattilio said.

In 2018, that number grew to nine million acres.

“Statistics are suggesting that the wildfire season and the number of acres lost in this country is only going to get worse as the planet continues to experience global warming,” Dattilio said.

During this time of year, the South Burlington Fire Department averages around 10 calls a month, related to these incidents. Senior firefighter paramedic Will Boyea said most often it’s not intentional.

‘It can be deceiving you think oh the snow just melted, there is water around, but it does not take long for the vegetation to dry out and just really become a fire hazard,” Boyea said.

Boyea said depending on the situation, they bring a backpack pump that carries about five gallons of water.

“We can hit hot spots, edges and just help control things especially when we cant stretch a line to that fire,” Boyea said.

But you must get a burn permit, even for a bonfire. Dattilio said bonfires can be dangerous if they’re not handled properly.

“Burning materials and not having the proper water source, or underestimating the wind conditions, sometimes underestimating the size that the fire might grow to,” Boyea said.

If you are interested in a burn permit, you can reach the South Burlington Fire Department at 802-846-4110.