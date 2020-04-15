Local fire, police crews salute UVM health care workers with drive-by light show

Dozens of local first responders from Chittenden County and beyond teamed up Wednesday morning to send a signal of appreciation to front-line health care workers at University of Vermont Medical Center, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Flashing lights filled the entry way of the medical center as the parade of trucks and cars cheered, waived, and admired those who are saving the lives of many in our community everyday.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas reports, Senior Firefighter Phillip Edgerley with Burlington Fire Department, who aided in setting up the show said, “It’s the least we can do for them. We wanted to show our appreciation to all of the health care workers and their families, as plenty of us have loved ones that work in this field. A big thank you to all essential personal all over.” Vermont State Police Detective, Mike Mattuchio, added “we want them to know we have their back. Day in and day out.”

It’s a special moment that lasted minutes but will be remembered for a lifetime.