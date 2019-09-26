Local House Intel Committee members split on secret whistleblower complaint

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik says she does not support impeachment, after reading the whistleblower complaint made available to House Intelligence Committee Members Wednesday.

In a tweet she wrote, “I believe strongly in transparency and it should be immediately declassified and made public for the American people to read.”

Her colleague on the committee, Vermont’s Democratic lone congressman Rep. Peter Welch said Chair Adam Schiff described it perfectly, saying the complaint is compelling and detailed. Welch said it references many facts and people, therefore, he expects to be able to corroborate the information.

“My strong hope is that everybody, the press and the public is going to be able to see this and evaluate it themselves, and we’ll be able to do a full and complete investigation,” Welch said. In July, he announced his support for impeaching Pres. Trump.

Members of Congress were able for the first time to review the secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump that has triggered a coordinated impeachment effort in the House.

The whistleblower complaint was made available to members and staff of congressional intelligence committees, giving lawmakers access to the allegations ahead of testimony Thursday from acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Trump, whose administration had earlier balked at turning over the complaint, said Wednesday afternoon that “I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information” and that he had communicated that position to House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

The House and Senate intelligence panels have been working to pry loose the complaint, which Maguire withheld from Congress and which started a firestorm over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday, showing that Trump prodded Zelenskiy to work with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Lawmakers said they needed to see the complaint, as well, as they investigate the president and whether his actions were inappropriate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fully endorsed an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday as Trump acknowledged his conversations with Zelenskiy, saying that if Trump abused his presidential powers, then it would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office.”