Local law expert reacts to busy week of impeachment developments

A busy week on Capitol Hill included impeachment articles being walked over to the Senate, the swearing in of Chief Justice John Roberts as Presiding Officer, and President Trump unveiling his legal team for the trial.

Jared Carter, a constitutional law expert and professor at Vermont Law School, reacted to President Trump’s decision to add familiar names Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr to his legal team.

“Obviously when you bring in high-name, high-profile lawyers, you’re trying to bolster your defense,” Carter said. “You can expect to see Trump’s defense team arguing their case and filing briefs on behalf of the President.”

Starr is primarily known for leading the Whitewater investigation that eventually lead to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

A fight between Senate Republicans and Democrats over who (if any) witnesses will be called to testify in the trial is raging on, fueled by new allegations and evidence from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

In assessing how that information might change GOP leadership’s approach to trial rules, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t sound optimistic.

We will never rely on McConnell,” Schumer told CNN. “He already said he’s taking his cues from the White House, which isn’t what he’s supposed to do.”

Instead, Democrats are hoping four Republican senators will join them in lobbying for witness testimony. There are 47 Democrats in the Senate, and 51 votes would be needed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for four weeks as her party urged Republicans to allow witnesses.

The question now is whether this week’s Ukraine revelations are enough to sway those four senators.

“Certainly, that’s going to inform the overall arc of the story,” Carter said. “The frame through which the Senators, sitting as jurors, will view this trial. There’s certainly Senators that are on the fence, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, for example.”

McConnell has said he’s in favor of starting the trail with the potential of witnesses and more documents to be addressed later.

“Democrats are likely to make the case that additional testimony and evidence is needed because it was the President and his lawyers who refused to participate in the House impeachment process,” Carter said.