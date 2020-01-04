Local lawmakers react to Iran airstrike, U.S. troop deployment

As tensions mounted in the Middle East in the wake of an airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, local lawmakers spent Friday weighing in on the days’ events.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Iowa, Sen. Bernie Sanders drew comparisons to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Sanders has long been one of the U.S. Senate’s most vocal critics of the war.

“Once again, we must worry about unintended consequences and the impact of unilateral decision-making,” Sanders said.

Over 3,000 American soldiers were deployed to the Middle East on Friday – all from a brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The decision came hours after the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

All of those events seemed to bring memories of lives lost in war to Sanders’ mind as he spoke to the crowd in Anamosa, Iowa.

“I’ve gone to too many funerals in my home state,” Sanders said. “I’ve talked to too many mothers who have lost their kids to war.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy said the move is “more likely to embolden hardliners in Iran,” and fears it could trigger a further escalation of violent counter-attacks.

Reacting to the airstrike, the Iranian government has made threats of “harsh revenge”.

Rep. Peter Welch was also critical of the strategy, describing it as “reckless” while calling on the Trump administration to explain its rationale for the attack before Congress.

“The American people do not want another war in the Middle East,” Welch said. “Certainly not one triggered by this impulsive and erratic President.”

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan said it’s an “incredibly volatile situation,” adding that the first priority must be protecting U.S. troops and interests around the world.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said no one should shed a tear over Soleimani’s death. He did, however, take issue with the Trump administration ordering the strike before consulting Congress.

“I am a member of the Gang of Eight, which is typically briefed in advance of operations of this level of significance,” Schumer said. “We were not.”

Schumer said failure to consult with Congress can lead to hasty and ill-considered decisions.

There was not unanimous opposition to the airstrike from local lawmakers, however. Rep. Elise Stefanik said President Trump is reaffirming the doctrine of peace through strength – a phrase that suggests military power can help preserve peace. The North Country representative felt it was a decisive action to respond to Iran’s “dangerous belligerence”.

“Iran was given multiple warnings and instead chose to continue to escalate tensions and threaten US troops and diplomats,” Stefanik said. “The era of leading from behind with pallets of cash is over.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has increased security around the State, including at New York City airports. The National Guard has been deployed to city airports out of what Cuomo called “an abundance of caution”. He added that there hasn’t been any direct threats to the State.