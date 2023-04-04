Members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s arraignment today.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the former president is entitled to a fair trial and doesn’t think others should weigh in their opinion. “I’m really sad, this is the first time in the history of our country that a former president has been indicted on a criminal charge,” says Senator Welch. He adds, “There’s a principle that has really strengthened our country from its inception, and that is nobody, even the president of the United States, is above the law.”

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint thinks it’s too early to say how this will affect Trump’s political campaign. “This is not a joyful day, but we all have to understand to protect democracy, the law has to be applied equally to everyone,” says Balint. She added, “I’m waiting to see what is released in the charging documents. A large number of people looked at the evidence and decided some laws had been broken. Like everyone, I want to see what’s in there.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, called the arrest “shameful.” She says it “is an unprecedented and chilling chapter in the Left’s weaponization of the justice system against their leading political opponent.” Rep. Stefanik adds, “the American people are smart, and they know this is politically charged and that President Trump will defeat these charges in court and turn the tables on the Far-Left Democrats by exposing their corruption and abuse of power.”

The Biden Administration has yet to comment on Trump’s arraignment. Both Sen. Welch and Rep. Balint say they do not believe the administration has a duty to comment on the situation, saying the matter should stay within the court system.