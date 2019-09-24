Local lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Democrats in Washington are poised to impeach President Donald Trump House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday afternoon.

“The President must be held accountable,” she said. “No one is above the law.”

It all stems from a phone call Trump had with Ukrainian leaders on July 25th. Last month, a whistleblower complaint was filed with the inspector general’s office. It alleges the President urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and the presidential hopeful’s son Hunter. A few days later, it was reported the president froze nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine.

The president has since denounced the allegations as a “partisan witch hunt” and his republican colleagues in the house seem to agree.

“I strongly believe in the importance of transparency. I support the president’s decision to release the entire transcript of his call with the Ukrainian President to the American public,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R- New York. “I do not support impeachment of the president.”

On the other side of the aisle, Vermont’s sole congressman Peter Welch disagreed.

“Throughout his presidency, he has established a clear pattern of disregard for the rule of law and our constitutional system of checks and balances. And he has repeatedly violated his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend our constitution,” he said. “I continue to support his impeachment.”

From here, the house will be hearing testimony and will presumably obtain documents related to the matters. If its members find a basis for impeachment, the inquiry would be passed onto the senate.

“I believe that all over this country we have people, including republicans, who are sick and tired of a president who believes he does not have to obey the constitution of the United States and that he is above the law,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I- Vermont.

After Pelosi’s announcement, Trump tweeted “presidential harassment” and “they never even saw the transcript of the call. A total witch hunt!”