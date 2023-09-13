For the first time during President Biden’s term in the White House, Republican lawmakers are now taking formal steps to try removing him.

House Republicans say Biden potentially committed multiple impeachable offenses, and say there is evidence detailing his involvement in foreign business dealings with his family.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says some of that evidence includes bank records, and calls the acts politically corrupt.

“Yesterday, as you know, Speaker McCarthy announced House Republicans’ intention to pursue an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden,” Rep. Stefanik said during a news conference Wednesday. “More than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business associates were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks … This is about transparency and answers for the American people, and ultimately accountability for what I believe will uncover the biggest political corruption scandal in our nation’s history.”

As for House Democrats, Congresswoman Becca Balint says the claims are baseless, adding there is no evidence that would warrant impeachment. She calls the inquiry a distraction and an attempt at bolstering Donald Trump’s second run for office.

“Yeah, it’s absurd, that’s my comment,” Rep. Balint said in an interview Wednesday. “This isn’t about now, and this isn’t actually even about Biden. This is about Trump’s reelection campaign, and that is unfortunately cynical … There are no ties that they can point to for impropriety that would even come close to reaching high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s absurd.”

The House twice impeached Former President Trump, but some legal professionals don’t think that’ll happen with Biden.

Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law & Graduate School, says the impeachment inquiries into both Trump and Biden were politically motivated, but that in this case, the majority likely won’t be on board.

“All you need is a simple majority — I don’t think they’re going to get there,” Carter said of House Republican’s attempt to impeach Biden. “I think it’s really unlikely this comes out of the House. I think that’s a major difference with what happened with Trump and his two impeachments … I don’t think there is an appetite with more moderate Republicans in the House to impeach Biden.”

Once the impeachment inquiry is complete, it could likely move on to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.