Local libraries join curbside pick-up trend

Some libraries have started offering curbside services so people can enjoy a good book.

Starting Monday, the Brownell and Essex Free Libraries in Essex, will be joining in on that trend. Curbside pick-up will occur Monday through Friday, from 10 to 6 at Brownell, and 9 to 5, at the Essex Free Library.

Because of the “Stay home, stay safe” orders, all materials that are checked out will be for a period of three weeks. And when returned, the books will be cleaned and put in quarantine for a period of time recommended by the CDC, to ensure the safety of everyone.



“We’re excited to be able to offer the curbside. We’re doing everything that we can now to plan to make things as safe as possible for our staff as well as the public. So we’re just trying to come up with systems and signage so we can do it safely, and hopefully guide people, says Wendy Hysco, Director of the Brownell Public Library.