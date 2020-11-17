Local Life Scout sends warm message with the help of caring quilters

A soon-to-be Eagle Scout encourages his community to sew and donate 26 quilts to homeless shelters in Burlington.

The Essex High School junior began the project over the summer and dropped them off Monday afternoon. The effort was part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, necessary to become an Eagle Scout; the highest rank in Boy Scouts of America.

“The point of the Eagle Scout Service Project is to show leadership and to do something that benefits the community positively,” said Life Scout Caleb Roylance.

But during a pandemic, Caleb had to get creative.

“It really forced us to think of things in a different way and how could we have people involved as a community even if they were spread apart,” said his mother Aubrey.

From there, Caleb got to work, using Front Porch Forum to reach out to any and all caring quilters.

“I asked for donations of fabric and the community was really generous and gave me even more fabric than I needed,” he said.

Caleb made his quilt-making endeavor Covid-friendly as he washed and cut the fabric, bagged the materials, and sent them out to volunteers.

“This is the biggest thing that Caleb has done as a Scout…as it should be,” said Aubrey.

She said she is very proud of her Scout.

“To have him gain the confidence to say I can organize these people, I can call them, I can email them, and they will respond and I will be to organize them to do someone so special,” said Aubrey.

Becky Holt, Director of Development and Communication for COTS said Caleb’s quilts will have a lasting impact.

“This will really help more than 20 people feel not only warm but feel the warmth of the kindness and the connection of another person,” said Holt.

Caleb donated 13 quilts to COTS and an additional 13 to Anew Place, which will not only keep guests warm but eventually serve as house warming gifts when they find new housing.