As the Crete Memorial Civic Center comes down, hopes for a new indoor recreational facility are rising.

Steve Peters, CEO of Adirondack Coast Sports, says he is in the early stages of creating a new facility for the community.

“I had written a grant proposal to Empire State Development last year and it helped fund a market study, a feasibility study, and a strategic analysis, and more or less it’s a business plan to create an indoor field space for the region.”

Peters was impacted by the Crete Center closing. It hosted his youth indoor soccer and flag football leagues for many years, and he believes young people lost an important outlet.

“Anything you want a kid to walk off the field with, that’s what we want to try to develop in both these outdoor programs and indoors as well in a lot of different sports and activities,” Peters said.

CJ Minchoff coaches multiple youth soccer teams and says his teams have to travel across the northeast to use other facilities. A new facility in Plattsburgh could boost the local economy, he said.

Building a new facility will cost at least $5 million, according to Peters. He said he has no timeline for when a new facility could open.