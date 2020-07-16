Local medical company helping businesses test employees with rapid Antigen test

One local company is offering Antigen testing on-site at businesses and organizations throughout Vermont and New England, and today they were in Burlington.

A little over two months after getting its approval, the Quidel Corporations Sofia 2 SARS Antigen Test, is growing in popularity. Antigen tests are designed to quickly detect proteins found on or in the virus, using samples taken from nasal swabs.

“If you’re looking for a very accurate, reliable, quick way to know whether you have active virus or not, an Antigen test is a very good and useful option,” says Ryan Ferris, President and CEO of Garnet Transport Medicine.

As of now, Garnet only offers these tests to businesses and organizations by appointment. Ferris says it’s too costly to do testing on individuals. They charge businesses $85 to $100 dollars per test, which includes all of the equipment and potential costs associated with contact tracing if needed.

Russ Scully owns ‘Spot On The Dock’, ‘Spot’, and a few other businesses in the Burlington area. He is paying out of pocket to give all of his employees the option to get tested on a weekly basis. “For a big percentage of our staff, they were really concerned about going back to work, particularly in the restaurant industry and exposing themselves”, he says. “So at this point, this gives them the opportunity to get tested at least every single week, know that their clean and can go back home, back to their loved ones and feel safe.”

I had the opportunity to get tested myself, thankfully my test results came back negative. And while most test results take about 15 to 24 hours to get, this one was be done in 15 minutes.

Ferris says, these tests may be the ticket to get things back on the path of normalcy. “I think its very useful if we’re talking long term health surveillance, especially at points of entry like an Airport or at big events, if we ever decide to do those again any time soon. This provides a very specific, accurate and reliable way to test large volumes of people, reliably.”

And although it is quick, officials say the PCR tests still remain the most accurate.