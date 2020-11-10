Local musicians concerned for the future of the industry

Live music venues will likely be the last places to reopen, making it difficult to survive during these unpredictable times. In South Burlington, Higher Ground has been closed since March.

Congressman Peter Welch spoke about the Save Our Stages Act, a bill that would provide six months of financial support to keep independent live music venues afloat.

“My fear is we get to the other side of COVID-19, but we left those institutions behind, and if we leave them behind what it means is we hollowed out the core of our community,” Congressman Welch said.

Congressman Welch believes these venues are critical to downtowns and communities across the country. For musician and Vermont’s own Grace Potter, Higher Ground was one of the first real venues she performed at.

“Live music is such a powerful force, and it’s something that can only be felt and understood when you are there in that moment, you can’t watch YouTube videos or a Zoom call of it and feel the energy that happens when you’re on stage,” Potter said.

Musician Kat Wright is also a familiar face at Higher Ground. Wright said artists need grants, funding and support, so they can stay on this path to provide music.

“If we don’t get funding, if we don’t get support, and if we don’t get that legislative nurturing, we are all going to be forced to leave the path of the arts and go find a different job,” Wright said.

Wright said if nothing is done to save the arts, it could have negative consequences all over.

“When you lose the creative people in the community you lose who we are as a community, who we are as people,” Wright said.