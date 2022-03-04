Hinesburg, VT — The Champlain Housing Trust is partnering with Sterling Construction and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to create 100 new homes for sale in Hinesburg, including 60 that will be permanently affordable. Jan Blomstrann, the former owner of NRG Systems is donating 46 acres of land south of the Champlain Valley Union High School for the projects.

“I had the great fortune of working with the town of Hinesburg and its people for more than three decades with NRG Systems,” said Ms. Blomstrann. “The development partners, led by the Champlain Housing Trust, have the track record and expertise to implement this plan. I look forward to the generations of families that will have the profound opportunity to benefit from homeownership. I urge town and state regulators, along with the array of funders needed, to make this new neighborhood a reality.”

“I cannot express our appreciation to Jan deeply enough,” said Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust. “This project is consistent with Hinesburg’s plan for village growth and is critically needed to support working families and the Vermont economy. This will be a model project that I hope will inspire other communities across our region and state to prioritize affordable housing development when Vermonters’ need is so great.”

Current program designs anticipate the following elements:

60% of the homes will be perpetually affordable to households earning less than 100% of area median income (about $86,400 for a family of three) through Champlain Housing Trust’s Shared Equity program.

Roughly 20 of the homes will be more deeply affordable through a partnership with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity.

Sterling Construction will construct 40% of the homes for sale at market value in a range of styles including modest “starter homes” as well as higher-value single family homes.

All of the homes will be built to high energy efficiency standards and will maximize the use of alternative energy sources.

The neighborhood will include playgrounds and other recreation opportunities including walking trails and sledding hills.

The first homes are expected to be ready to purchase by the summer of 2024.