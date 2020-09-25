Local political analysts explain Supreme Court vacancy situation

We are just 40 days from the election, a cycle that coincides with a supreme court vacancy.

This happened in the primary season in 2016 following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Obama’s nominee.

All this week, the Senators in the majority, have been weighing in.

“I’ve never seen such a politicization of the United States Supreme Court,” said Vermont State Senator Patrick Leahy.

Senator Leahy spoke in Thursday’s Judiciary Committee Meeting about Justice Ginsberg’s replacement to the Supreme Court.

He told the committee he doesn’t agree with rushing to fill the vacancy, considering what happened in 2016.

“When Obama was faced with the replacement for Judge Scala, it was an election year, but it was an election year where there was still 10 months to go,” said Trish Siplon, Political Science Professor at St. Michael’s College.

Typically the President nominates a justice followed by Senate hearings and an eventual vote.

Siplon says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the unprecedented decision by refusing to take hearings from Obama’s nominee.

“Referring back to what Senator Leahy said about the politicization is there’s been this enormous departure from norms,” said Siplon.

Now, some Senate leaders find it hipocritical to fill the vacancy, less than two months out from the election. But Jared Carter, a law professor at Vermont Law School says two wrongs don’t make a right.

“The process that’s laid out is the process laid out by the Constitution…and I think we should follow it. And, in fact, there’s been 24, I believe, Supreme Court vacancies during a presidential election year and 21 of those have been filled…so it’s not an uncommon occurrence,” said Carter.

Carter says if we politicize the Supreme Court, it could put our Democracy at risk.

“Let’s suppose, President Trump decides at the end of election, I’m not leaving. The only branch of government that’s going to have the power to stop that is the US Supreme Court. And if the Supreme Court is so politicized that none of us or a broad segment of population don’t believe in it…than we’re in real trouble,” said Carter.

But carter says we must continue to use the constitution as a framework.

“In the end, we all got to be able to circle back to the Constitution, make it better, strengthen it, but certainly not tear it up, tear it asunder, certainly not politicize the Supreme Court,” said Carter.