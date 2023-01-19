January 19th is National Popcorn Day! But for one local businesswoman, every day is popcorn day. Karen Brittain is the founder of Karen’s Artisan Popcorn, and she grew up with a love of cooking.

“A lot of people have really fond memories of popcorn like I do, popcorn is such a joyful food. I have great memories of popping popcorn with my dad and my grandpa,” Brittain says.

“I make small batch– a woman powered business, I make eight or nine bags at a time,” she adds.

Brittain has created special recipes for both sweet and savory kettle-cooked popcorn. Beginning with just one recipe, the Herbaceous Blend, she now has 12 total flavors: 4 savory, 4 sweet, and 4 seasonal.

She also uses as many local Vermont ingredients as she can. “I think it’s vital to buy as many local ingredients as possible, especially for a small food producer like myself,” Brittain notes.

“Getting my ingredients from as many local farmers, and as many locally owned businesses is really important to me, keep the money in our community.”

Karen’s Artisan Popcorn doesn’t have its own storefront yet. Brittain rents out space at the Richmond Community Kitchen to cook, and sells her products at local stores, including Healthy Living and City Market. She also sells on her website.

Brittain hopes to grow her business in the future. “I would love to be able to scale up and share more popcorn joy, and possibly have a storefront in the future,” she says.