As the United States Postal Service face a workforce crisis, local post office branches have been ramping up their recruitment efforts.

USPS Hiring Manager Ashley Hamilton, who is based in Essex, Vermont, says peak season is Thanksgiving through New Years. Generally, they have had 20 mail handlers and an additional 20 clerks working during those months, but this year they only had a fraction of that workforce.

“This last year, I believe, we had maybe 5 and 3 mail handlers to help us,” said Hamilton. “Our jobs are posted all the time, but we are just for some reason not getting applicants.”

Hamilton claims the Essex post office was experiencing shortages before the pandemic but she speculates that they are even more rampant now due to employees retiring.

“We have 50 jobs posted for all of Vermont. I know the White River Junction plant, and post offices having a heck of a time getting people hired, and so I am trying to market people out that way,” said Hamilton.

In a different recruiting effort other than having people apply online, Hamilton says she is offering in-person assistance.

“I have a computer lab here with 12 computers, and I can help people search for jobs, set up profiles, and do the necessary paperwork and finger printing here. That will expedite the process, and just help people feel with more comfortable with a one-on-one contact.”

There are currently 8 open positions at the Essex branch alone, including city and rural curriers and a mail handler assistant.

“There are so many opportunities here once you get your foot in the door, we do sales and IT, human resources, accounting, and you can transfer anywhere you want in the United States,” said Hamilton. “I started 16 years ago as a clerk and worked my way up to management.”

Hamilton also touts the retirement benefits, which includes a pension in addition to an employee’s 401K. Vermonters are welcome to go to the post office in Essex from Tuesday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for one-on-one help searching for and applying to jobs across the state.