Local Presidential Elections expert weighs in on the state of the race

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – It’s been a contentious and heated week as mail-in votes are still being counted in several states that will decide the 2020 Presidential Election. As the process plays out, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz shared his thoughts on this moment in American History.

Dr. Schantz joined SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Political Science in 1979. He earned his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, where he specialized in American Politics, focusing on American political institutions. He’s also authored several books on the process and policy of American presidential elections.

He said that the uncertainty surrounding when the final votes will be tallied in this election pales in comparison to the tension surrounding Florida in the 2000 election.

“In 2000, we waited for a month before we knew the outcome,” Dr. Schantz said. “In 2000, we knew it was one state and we knew it was a 537 vote difference, so this is not at that level as of yet, but this was more anticipated.”

Dr. Schantz said it was clear weeks ago that mail-in ballots wouldn’t be fully counted until well after Election Day, and it’s no surprise they’re leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden. The Trump Campaign has filed lawsuits in every state that hasn’t been called for either candidate except North Carolina and Alaska. It’s raised concern for some about what the president may do if Biden’s lead continues to grow.

Dr. Schantz believes there will ultimately be a peaceful transfer of power in the event of a Biden victory.

“Donald Trump is going to exercise some recounts, going to see what he can pursue, but as it sinks in and as he hears counsel from his White House advisors and Republican Party leaders, he is going to concede the election when the time comes,” Dr. Schantz said.

It was forecasted well in advance of the 2020 election that states like Pennsylvania and Michigan would be a deciding factor in the race, but the close count in Georgia may have come as a surprise to some.

Dr. Schantz said Democratic momentum had been building in Georgia since Stacey Abrams fell short in her bid for Governor, adding that a late campaign stop in the state by Biden was a sign that it was always in play.

“You see evolution of these states as the composition of the electorate changes and the shift in issue concerns changes as well, so it was very illuminating not only about this election, but about trends going forward to the future,” Dr. Schantz said.

Largely because of Georgia, the balance of power in the U.S. Senate remains undecided, with two runoff elections now scheduled for January 5. Dr. Schantz said Biden might be comfortable serving under a divided Congress if he goes on to win the election.

“By having a Republican Senate, it protects Biden from having to go along with the Progressive Democrats in his party, so I think at some level, Biden is happy.”