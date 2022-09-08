Burlington, VT — The death of Queen Elizabeth after 70 years on the throne struck a somber chord at Union Jack’s, a British restaurant in South Burlington whose family owners have strong ties to England.

Union Jacks has been serving fish and chips for over 20 years, using a recipe straight from the UK, said Alyx Cleveland, whose family owns the restaurant.

“The fish and chips recipe is my mother’s grandmother’s,” she said.

Working at the family restaurant reminds her of family visits to her homeland.

“The Sunday dinners, it really revolves around meals a lot of the time,” she said. “I think that’s what makes this place really special as well because you can get that kind of British cooked style meal that you can share with other people and it really brings that family together.”

William Lemos, a Union Jacks customer with family from England, said the Queen reminded him of his late grandmother.

“Same cultural upbringings, kind of values, honestly same wardrobe, said. “It’s kind of weird to see someone like her who is the generation, the greatest generation passing from our society.”

Lemos said Elizabeth’s passing marks the end of an era.

“She’s overseen the decline of the British empire, the move to the commonwealth of nations, the independence and the sovereignty of a lot of what was the empire come about, the post-war years,” he said. “She’s seen the great highs and lows of the UK of the latter half of the 20th and 21st century.”