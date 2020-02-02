Local restaurants prepping for Superbowl orders

Superbowl LIV is here finally here, and even though your favorite team may not be in it, lots of people are still watching. Be it for the football , ad’s, or the food, it is one of the most watched events of the year.

Superbowl Sunday is the second largest food holiday in the United States, right behind Thanksgiving of course. It is also the most popular day to order takeout… with pizza and wings as the top foods of the day.

Pizza 44 in Burlington has been busy preparing for the big game. They have cooked up a total of about two thousand wings in anticipation for the big day. “We knew it was a huge wing day,” said Line Cook, Kayla Howatt. “It’s the Superbowl, so everybody loves wings it’s tradition! We also released a special for wings today, the Sweet Chili Wings.” And while they don’t plan on selling out, they do anticipate selling more wings than pizza.

The National Chicken Council projects that this year, Americans will eat a record breaking 1.4 Billion chicken wings this year during Superbowl weekend. That number is up about 27 Million wings compared to last years numbers. That’s a lot of wings!