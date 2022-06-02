Colchester, VT — On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Colchester-Milton held a community forum on “School Safety – Protecting Our Children” at the Hampton Inn in Colchester.

One parent in attendance, Lauren Blume, has a 10-month-old daughter but has worries about sending her to school due to recent gun violence. “So her father is from another country and because of that we have had serious discussions about whether we are going to send her to school in that other country instead of the United States because it is becoming too dangerous to send your kid to school,” said Blume.

Blume showed up at the community forum to get a better understanding of the issue. “One of my biggest concerns is that schools are underfunded and mental health is underfunded.”

During a panel discussion, school superintendents and police chiefs shared their plans. “I will tell you what I believe is the most important aspect of school safety, is not only the relationship we have with the school district but the relationship that law enforcement has with the school in general, students faculty staff,” said Douglas Allen, Chief of the Colchester Police Department.

Meanwhile, Colchester School District Superintendent Amy Minor says they have procedures in place to keep students safe. “It is constantly reminding all of our community members please don’t prop doors and there are certain areas that we know we need to check regularly,” said Minor.

“I think our challenge is just like Amy said,” said Amy Rex, Milton School District Superintendent. “There are multiple entrances and students are moving in and out of the building all day long,” Rex says they need to have parents as partners. “And it’s never easy for a parent to receive that letter that an allegation has been made against their child but we need their support.”

Blume says it makes her sad to know her daughter might not have the opportunity she had growing up. “If I need to take her somewhere that is safe I will do that.”