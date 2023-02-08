Colchester High School was one of the over 20 schools that received a threat of violence this morning. Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen says the department initially received the call around 9:45 a.m., only indicating a threat to the high school.

Parents received an automated phone call saying, “Colchester High School is in lockdown after receiving a threat. We believe this is a hoax call as other high schools in the area are receiving these reports.” At the time, students at multiple schools across the state went into lockdown.

A student at Montpelier High School says, “I was very scared, I thought this was the end. I was watching from the parking lot, and immediately, just, shooting went through my mind.”

The executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, Jay Nichols, calls it an “incredible act of selfishness” of the party responsible. He adds that “it causes unnecessary fear and trauma in schools for families, students and school employees. School shootings are a real thing, and sending a hoax of this type plays into the narrative that schools are unsafe, when we know for the vast majority of students, schools are the safest.”

Chief Allen says the caller sounded like an accented male and included some electronic sounding elements. He adds that the caller contacted the emergency communications center directly. It “indicated that an attack had occurred at the Colchester High School, that some students and a teacher had been injured,” Allen says.

Colchester Police officers immediately responded to the school, according to Allen. Colchester Superintendent Amy Minor says, “once we were informed by the police of the information that they received, we immediately went into lockdown.”

She adds that the “Colchester High School building principal made an announcement and informed all students and staff that they needed to follow all normal lockdown procedures.”

Allen says students were in lockdown for about 30 minutes before the threat was determined to be a hoax. The school released a statement saying, “at no time were our students or staff in danger; however, the situation was frightening for everyone.”

Superintendent Minor notes the importance of regular lockdown drills. “Of course, we take the safety of our students very seriously,” she says. “We were very pleased with the response, and it really shows that practicing lockdown drills does create muscle memory for students and staff, so they know what to do if we’re ever in a situation that we need to be in a lockdown.”

Allen says this will be a difficult investigation moving forward. Other schools that also received a threat include Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, and Essex High School.