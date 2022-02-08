Vermonter Ryan Cochran-Siegle made a statement in the super-G run, earning him a silver medal at the Winter Olympics, narrowing missing out on first place by .04 seconds.

The win comes fifty years after his mother, Barbara Ann Cochran, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Olympic Games in Sapporo, Japan. Barbara Ann taught Ryan how to ski at Cochran’s Ski Area, the family’s mountain in Richmond, Vermont, a non-profit that focuses on providing children with access to skiing.

Long-time friend, and ski club director at Cochran’s Ski Area Bobby Farrell says he couldn’t be more proud. “Ryan is one of the greatest guys, humble, compassionate and couldn’t happen to a better person, so we are all very excited for him. Dreams here, although it’s a small ski area they really do workout. If you work hard and put your effort in, everything is going to be great.”