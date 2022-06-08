After two years of limitations and modifications due to COVID-19, summer camps in the area are experiencing long waitlists and a shortage of counselors. With the school year coming to an end, summer camps are busy getting ready, and the Boys and Girls Club in Burlington is seeing a higher demand to enroll in camp.

“There is no one typical day,” said Tanya Benosky, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club. “We got all kinds of activities out in the park and outdoor exploration and learning. Our summer is always at a waitlist, and it is at a waitlist right now.”

However, Benosky noted there isn’t a waitlist for people to staff camp. “We have had a challenge hiring camp counselors. We did have to increase the pay and we offered a hiring bonus or retention bonus in the case of existing employees.”

Youth Development Professional Fidele Rutayisire wants to encourage others to become counselors. “Right off the bat, you are going to know if it’s for you or not and if you are going to have the best time of your life. You feel like you are their brother or sister, you know you are there to take care of them no matter what.”

Kelli Millick, the Program Director at Stowe Parks and Recreation says that they are also facing a staffing challenge. “I think I have only two new hires out of a staff of 12 to 13 right now, so it’s been tricky to recruit new people.” Millick added that there is a long waitlist for campers. “We have about 40 kids on the waitlist and about 120 currently registered that are in the program and ready to go.”

As for Rutayisire, he is counting down the days until camp starts. “It’s amazing, I look forward to the summer. Summer is my best time of the year, it’s my favorite.”

Summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club in Burlington runs from the last week in June until late August.