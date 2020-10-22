Local Vermont dance studio creates scholarship fund to increase diversity

Lines Vermont studio opened in June 2019. When the pandemic hit, less than a year later, the studio was forced to temporarily shut down. To help with funds lost during the shutdown, the studio received a donation.

“But we wanted to make this donation not just about us, because we could use it and do whatever, but we wanted to be able to offer something to our dance community as well,” June Buechner Carney said.

June Buechner Carney is co-owner along with Megan Stearns. They created the “Diversity in Dance Fund” for people of color who express an interest in dance. The scholarship is geared towards ages 12-19.

“I think that right now the ballet world is pretty much dominated by white people and is missing out on a lot of voices that can be added to it,” Stearns said.

The scholarship provides shoes, dance clothing, and classes until the fund runs out. Without this fund, the cost of classes, outfits, travel and shoes, adds up quickly and can be a burden on families.

“So what we’re talking about is tens of thousands of dollars every year for your child to be studying dance intensively, let alone all the dance equipment they need, the shoes, the bag, the hair stuff, the makeup and clothing,” Stearns said.

Sterns hopes that this scholarship will create an environment with more diversity within the dance community.

“I believe the arts are more beautiful when we have a diversity of expression and I think that different cultural backgrounds, differently ethinic and racial backgrounds all contribute to a much more beautiful and interesting and richer picture,” Stearns said.

If you are a dancer and are interested in this opportunity, you can apply online at linesvt.com/diversity.