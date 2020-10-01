Local voices analyze Tuesday’s messy presidential debate

Hours after the presidential debate and the nation is still talking.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head for 90 minutes in what has been described as a contentious debate.

“That was the most egregious example of a presidential debate that I have seen in my decades of watching them,” said associate political science professor Ellen Andersen from the University of Vermont.

She said the debate should have shown the nation how each candidate plans to approach their presidency.

“We have this vision that debates should advance our policy understanding…and there was no policy understanding to be advanced,” said Andersen.

Across the lake is political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz from Suny Plattsburgh, who specializes in presidential and congressional elections.

“I’ve never seen two candidates in a presidential debate stand toe-to-toe and slug it out for the full 90 minutes,” said Schantz.

But he says there were a few high points.

“For Donald Trump, I think his highest point was at the beginning when he gave his reasoning for making the supreme court nomination,” said Schantz.

As for Biden, UVM’s assistant debate coach Edwin Owusu says he used an effective strategy.

“Something that was used last night that we could look to is as a rhetorical strategy that is known as an appeal to pathos or to appeal to emotion…that is something Joe Biden used well in the debate,” said Owusu.

Professor Schantz says it’s too early to know who will win the election but he shares a major takeaway from the night.

“The debate reinforced pre-existing beliefs among democrats and republicans. independents want to see more…but Biden gained by overcoming negative stereotypes that have been said about him in these last few years,” said Schantz.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will go toe-to-toe in the vice-presidential debate next Wednesday, October 7.