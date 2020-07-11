Local Volunteers Create ‘COVID-19 Quilt of Hope’

When the pandemic hit, retired nurse Pam Cross wasted no time gathering together over one hundred and twenty volunteers to create the Franklin County Mask Project, creating much needed face coverings for hospitals, nursing homes, police departments and schools.

With over nineteen thousand masks created, Cross found that many of the volunteers had extra materials left over; that’s when a suggestion to make a quilt came to her.

“In the beginning phases of starting to make the face masks, somebody said well why don’t we put together a quilt. We were so busy at the time trying to make thousands and thousands of face masks because they were so difficult to get.”

Cross says that the response was overwhelmingly positive as many of the face mask volunteers were also quilters.

“Then I asked does anyone wanted to make some of the blocks that are used to make the quilt, and all of a sudden these people came forward.”

So The volunteers got to work on their king sized one hundred and twenty one block quilt, with each block telling it’s own story in a special way…

One block is made out of fabric from a retired U.S. soldier’s uniform, another took an entire family to create.

This is just one of two quilts that have, and will make its way around the community. Cross says one will be raffled off and the other will find a permanent home at the St. Alban’s Museum as part of the 1918 Pandemic exhibit.

