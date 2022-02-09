South Burlington, VT — Some Vermonters have taken to the streets to show their support for Canadian truck drivers after a pandemic mandate was passed last month, requiring them to get vaccinated. Over the past four days, folks have gathered on the bridge over Interstate-89 in South Burlington, waving Canadian flags and holding signs that encourage cars to “honk for freedom”.

One protestor from Grand Isle remarked, “The truckers are in their trucks, 24 hours a day pretty much, dropping off deliveries. There’s really no need for them to have that.”

Richard Archer, a Canadian cross-border trucker saw the protest on Monday and took to social media to express his gratitude. He also shared that while he’s up to date with vaccinations, he doesn’t understand the new mandate when a large portion of Quebec is vaccinated. “Just because we’re 90 percent vaccinated, why are we bringing in more mandates and more rules?”

Another Canadian truck driver who stopped in St. Albans on Wednesday afternoon says he supports the vaccine mandate. “I think this is a really good thing.”

Archer says there are truck drivers still engaging in peaceful protests in Ottawa, which began last month. The protestors here in Vermont claim they will be staying put for a while too. “We will be here every single day of the week until the mandates are lifted for the United States and Canada. We are not backing down.”