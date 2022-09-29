National Coffee Day, celebrated all around the country, was met with a lot of excitement in downtown Burlington. For many, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine.

“I run every day at the same time, get here every day around the same time, get to class at the same time,” said Catherine Moring, a UVM student. “So it’s just building time for self-care, and I feel like that’s some great self-care right there.”

“I wake up and one of the first things I think about is getting coffee,” said Nicholas Mitchell, a college student. “I love coffee, I need it every morning.”

“I wake up every morning, drink some coffee, get to work, drink another and that’s the way my day goes,” said Mayra Rodriguez, a customer at Vivid Coffee. “I’m definitely addicted to caffeine.”

Many say that drinking coffee in the right atmosphere can make all the difference and coffee shop employees at locations like Black Cap Coffee & Bakery and Vivid Coffee embrace the local coffee community.

“I’ve been in the retail café service for the past 15 years and I love interacting with people, asking people how their day is going and wishing them a good day,” said Caroline Gibson, an employee at Black Cap Coffee & Bakery.

“Coffee is an opportunity to create a community around a beverage or drink,” said Ian Bailey, owner of Vivid Coffee. Bailey said the best part about owning a coffee shop is being in the community and being involved in peoples’ lives on a daily basis. “We love the coffee but it is all about people at the end of the day.”