Plattsburgh leaders, along people who live and work in the city, are all thrilled to see the return of Amtrak set for April 3rd; with Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman saying that at Amtrak is critical for transportation in rural communities.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest believes it will bring more visitors to the area. “For tourist traffic, it seems to be a lot easier to park their car and take the train up from downstate, or using that train to come in from Montreal.”

Cashman believes it will have a positive impact on businesses, but will also allow local college students to travel easier, as many of them take the train from New York City to get to school.

Eternity Bridal and Boutique opened in 2018, meaning it’s been without Amtrak traffic for most of its time open as a business. “We don’t know if it’s going to affect positively or negatively yet because we haven’t seen it, but excited to see if it does,” said Sadie Hoy, manager at Eternity Bridal.

Plattsburgh is not the only area that will be impacted, as the line also stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point, and Ticonderoga. “This passenger rail connection joins our existing highway system, our municipal airport, and our Fort Ticonderoga ferry to provide a really important access point to this portion of the Adirondack region,” said Ticonderoga Supervisor Mark Wright.

Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava added to the excitement, saying “Port Henry has the oldest station on the line that is beautiful and the waiting area is like a trip back in time to the days of steam engines. We look forward to reopening!”

Tickets are not yet available for purchase on the Adirondack line with no timetable set on when they will be made available by Amtrak.