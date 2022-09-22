As the calendar turns to fall, locals Vermonters shared what they are looking forward to during the fall season.

For Burlington High School students, the answer is the return of fall sports including volleyball and football. Others in the community noted the beautiful fall foliage in the Green Mountain State.

“I really like the colors of fall,” said Henry Bennett, a college student. “I like how it makes the mountains look on the horizon especially with the Burlington skyline.”

“I’m a big fan of the Fall because I love the changing of the leaves, I love how pretty it gets,” shared Kallista Kiwan, a student at UVM. “And I also just love how it gets a little colder so I feel like doing things outside like hiking and biking.”

With autumn also comes many family traditions.

“We go apple picking every year and then we all get together and make apple sauce,” said Bennett. “I cherish those little moments, the togetherness. It’s really important. We don’t get that a lot.”

“Yeah we’d definitely go apple picking a lot,” said Hannah Muray. “We always carved pumpkins together every year.”

“My birthday is in the Fall and me and my dad share a birthday,” said Abigail Cote. “A lot of the time we pick up some pumpkins and apples and get to pick together. Spending time in the kitchen together is very important.”

“Every Fall, my family and I have come up to Vermont to go apple and pumpkin picking,” said Nicole Bonano, a UVM student. “It’s been a tradition we’ve been doing since I was a child. And now my parents come here to visit me and go apple picking to continue the tradition.”

Autumn marks the return of some favorite seasonal drinks including apple ciders and pumpkin spice lattes.