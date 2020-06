Vermonters took it upon themselves to clean up the graffiti and other vandalism left behind this weekend, determined to erase the destruction near the freshly painted Black Lives Matter mural in front of the statehouse.

"I didn't see anything being done and I knew it wasn't something important to stay," said David Hunt Jr., a native Vermonter. "It was graffiti, it was vandalism and I didn't want people to see that message more than they had to."