Lockdown at Southern State Correctional Facility following protest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield is in full lockdown after a protest on Friday.

Officials say the group stole all signs from Wednesday’s “Caravan of Support” car parade.

Chanting from outside frightened some inmates inside, so much so they created a disturbance. The Specialized Response Team (SRT) was called in to deescalate.

“The Department of Corrections respects people’s rights to protest, but there is a time, place and way to do that which respects the safety of all staff and inmates. This is a tense time for everyone, and incidents like what happened today only put more fear into an already confined community,” said Interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker.

No one was injured. There was little damage inside the facility.