Two of the disaster recovery centers federal officials have set up in Vermont in the wake of the July flooding are closing their doors on Sunday.

FEMA says the centers at Flood Brook School in Londonderry and Twinfield Union School in Plainfield will shut down tomorrow night. They’ll be open before that from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., however.

The five other disaster recovery centers FEMA has established will remain open. Those are in Barton, Barre, Rutland, Springfield and Waterbury.