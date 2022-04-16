New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has revived a Granite State commission on domestic violence and related issues that had been dormant for nearly a decade.

The late former Gov. Steve Merrill originally formed the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking. It met from 1993 to 2013 but had been inactive until Sununu signed an executive order to restart it. A state task force looking into how New Hampshire’s court system handles these cases recommended that the commission be brought back.

It will have 18 members, including representatives from police, judges, victim services organizations and advocacy groups. No one has been nominated yet to fill any of the seats, and the date of its first meeting has also not yet been announced.