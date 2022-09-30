St. Albans, VT — The Amtrak station in St. Albans will have a new face, as Mike Kujala retires from conducting for over 30 years.

Kujala began conducting at the station in 1989 and has seen close to a million people come on board. When asked what his favorite thing about his work was, Kujala said, “seeing the families come out, seeing the families with the little kids and over the years, watching them grow because we get a lot of repeat families that come up on vacation every year.”

He says it is important to treat those he works with like family because they spend so much time together on the rails.

Not only is he retiring today, but Kujala is celebrating his 60th birthday, which is the first day he was eligible to retire with full benefits due to his 30 years of experience. In addition to retiring and celebrating his birthday, Kujala also got married last Saturday.

“This woman I met over 20 years ago, remained friends all these years, and it turned to love. And last Saturday, she became my wife. This is Kim my wife. So there is love on the rails.”

To celebrate his retirement, Kujala and his wife are moving in together in St. Albans to start their new chapter.