From September through December, the Agency of Human Services studied the long wait times that Vermont patients endure for medical appointments. Their reports indicate that half of the doctors in specialized fields in Vermont were booked weeks and even months ahead and that times varied significantly within specialties.

“Dermatology, neurology, psychiatry endocrinology services having the longest wait times depending on analysis,” shared Ena Backus, Director of Health Care Reform.

The reports also showed that wait times were similar for patients regardless of insurance coverage type. “Wait times were not longer for patients with Medicaid insurance in general.”

The University of Vermont Medical Center’s average wait times is the highest in the state as patients could wait for as long as over three months. Dr. John Brumstead, CEO of the UVM Health Network says there are reasons behind the delays. “One is workforce, we all know how hard it is but to do everything we can to recruit and retain professionals is very difficult.”

The Agency of Human Services also conducted a “secret shopper” program to collect data. They called over 800 specialties acting as a Vermont consumer to see how long wait times were. “So for example with dermatology, on the one hand certain providers said they could see an individual within 11 days,” said Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of Financial Regulation. “A different provider said 110 days.”

CEOs from hospitals across the region say they haven’t had the time to look over the recent data that was released. “These are very complex issues, access to care and what type of care, what level of access you need, so we really need to be able to have some time to look at the methodology and the actual data and be able to compare that with what we know from our internal records,” said Claudio Fort, President and CEO of the Rutland Regional Medical Center.