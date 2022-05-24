Lindsay Benoit, a beloved member of the Local 22 family, was killed in a car crash Monday evening on I-89 in the town of Georgia.

Vermont State Police said Benoit, 66, of Highgate, was traveling north behind 52-year-old Michael Spear when their vehicles collided and drifted off the roadway into the median. Benoit’s car crashed into a tree and overturned.

Spear, who was uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

Benoit worked for Local 22/44 for more than 20 years as program director, but she was much more than that to the staff. She handled the station’s human resources duties, which included making Thanksgiving dinner for station employees who work the holiday. She was dedicated to her work and loved by all.

Lindsay is survived by her husband, Gilbert, and her son, Adrian and his wife.

Spear is expected to be in court later this week. Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the St Albans State Police Barracks.