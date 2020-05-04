Longtime UVM men’s hockey coach Jim Cross dies of COVID-19 complications

The University of Vermont’s first-ever Division I men’s hockey head coach has died from coronavirus complications, according to the UVM athletic department.

Jim Cross coached the Catamounts from 1965 to 1984, which means he oversaw the program’s transition from the Division II level to Division I. The shift happened in 1974, the same year Cross’s coaching peers voted for him as the winner of the Division II national Coach of the Year award. In their final two seasons of Division II play, the Cats won both their conference regular-season and conference tournament championships. At the time, that was as much as any Division II team could possibly accomplish; the NCAA did not hold a Division II national championship tournament until 1978.

Cross also coached two other varsity sports at UVM; he guided the golf team for a decade and was even the school’s interim baseball coach at one point. He was a member of the UVM Athletic Hall of fame and will be a 2020 inductee into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.

Jim Cross was 82 years old.