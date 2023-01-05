25 years ago this week, parts of our area ground to a halt as 72 hours of freezing rain left parts of Vermont, much of the North Country and southern Quebec paralyzed. The event is simply known as the ice storm of 1998 and those who lived through it won’t ever forget. Diane Owens was a student at SUNY Potsdam at the time, where school was suspended two weeks, so she was at home with her parents in Malone.

“I just remember lying in bed at night and you could just hear the crackling of all the tree branches and everything and we lost power,” Owens said. “I remember our neighbors, they were elderly, they had lost power and they didn’t have phones so they ended up staying with us for a week at that point too.”

Owens said they didn’t leave home for about a week, and she described what trying to clean off the car was like when they were finally able to leave. “I remember taking the ice scraper and hitting the windshield, and a sheet of ice flew off the car, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

The storm lasted more than 5 days, with 5 inches of ice in some areas, and knocked out power for more than 32,000 people. Kim Branch was a registered nurse at the Adirondack Medical Center in 1998, and said when the power went out the backup generator never came on, leaving the hospital with no power for 2-3 hours.

“I was taking care of probably a 6 week old infant who had an IV,” she said. “Our local priest came into the room, was just kind of visiting, and asked if he could help. I took him up on it, I said yes you can actually hold the flashlight for me so I’m able to disconnect this IV.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones, well before he was Assemblyman was in Chateaugay Lake, where power was out for 12 days, making work on the family dairy farm very difficult.

“The trucks just couldn’t get to pick up the milk, couldn’t physically get there for a couple days, and you have to have milk picked up because you only have a certain capacity for it, so we had to dump milk because quite frankly the trucks just couldn’t get in,” he said.

Jones said he was also working as in corrections at the time, where he had to commute downstate and the trip from Chateauguay to the interstate was two and a half hours, rather than the normal 45 minutes. Overall, everyone said it was difficult at the time, but the communities of the North Country came together to help each other out and that made recovery much easier.