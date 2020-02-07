Lost guinea pig brought in from the cold by St. Johnsbury Police

St. Johnsbury Public Safety Dispatcher Karen Montgomery holds a guinea pig in the town’s dispatch center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The animal was found by a pedestrian walking near Mayo’s Furniture on Railroad Street mid-morning Wednesday and taken to the police station. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP)

Police in St. Johnsbury have taken in a guinea pig found wandering cold and alone on a downtown street until its owner can claim him.

The furry creature was found Wednesday by a pedestrian and brought to the department for safekeeping, according to the Caledonian Record. Dubbed Harvey by dispatcher Karen Montgomery, he was given food, water and a box to stay in.

Police are asking that the owner of the guinea pig go to the public safety building on Main Street. St. Johnsbury firefighter Phil Hawthorne said that if no one comes forward, Harvey should become a resident of the firehouse.

Police Det. Daniele Kostruba also volunteered to take Harvey home as a pet.