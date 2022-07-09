According to AAA, gas prices are down 12 cents from a week ago and nearly a quarter in the past months but experts say don’t get comfortable with the lower cost. Daniel Goodman of AAA New England says that the recent price decline is related to the current oil demand and noted that the demand for oil is usually high in the summer months, but this July has seen fewer drivers on the road than in previous years. Other experts predict five dollar gas may be back before summer is up.

“We’re on our third, fourth week of a continued decrease in gas prices,” said Goodman. “And it’s really hard to tell how long this is going to last.”

Richard Sicotte, a University of Vermont Professor of Economics thinks it is temporary. “Despite the very high inflation – and people are feeling it I think across the board – there is not yet some really dire recession fears.”

Many factors can play a part in the fluctuation of prices but Sicotte stated that we don’t exactly know what is causing the current decline and noted that dips in gas prices usually come from the trade market at a wholesale level.

In addition, with the hurricane season going on, storms that impact the Gulf of Mexico typically have an effect on the market.